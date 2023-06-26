INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force created a website that provides public information regarding internet crimes committed against children.

The website can act as a resource to those searching for information, statistics, applicable statutes, and the ability to report internet crimes against children.

The task force acts as an agency under Indiana State Police that investigates and prosecutes individuals who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually.

Since the task force’s start, there has been an increase in online exploitation cases. In 2022, Indiana ICAC Task Force received 14,000 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The Indiana ICAC Task Force asks Hoosiers report all cases of online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to NCMEC. If an active crime is happening against your child involving the internet or other electronic devices, it is encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency.