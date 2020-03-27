Indiana inmates put to work making protective masks, hand sanitizer

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WANE) — Offenders at an Indiana State prison are now making face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that offenders who work within the Indiana Correctional Industry at the Miami Correctional Facility are producing the personal protection equipment. The program previously made offered uniforms, but the production lines were changed.

“I’m pleased to have the Department of Correction joining the ranks of Hoosier businesses, large and small, stepping forward in the fight against COVID-19,” said Holcomb. “Production of these items will lessen the strain on the supply chain, leaving more of these products available for Hoosiers.”

Holcomb’s office said Friday that two ICI production lines are producing 200 protection gowns and 200 masks per day. Additionally, the shop is currently producing 650 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

The Department of Correction plans to repurpose another production line at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to expand the production of protective equipment, Holcomb’s office said.

The personal protective equipment being made by offenders will be used by first responders and in Department of Correction facilities to allow traditional PPE to remain available for health care workers.