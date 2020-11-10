Indiana inmates can receive anti-overdose med upon release

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Correction will provide the anti-overdose medication Naloxone, or Narcan, to offenders when they are released from custody.

In a news release Tuesday, the department said it would provide a free naloxone kit with a dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral card for treatment to offenders when they are released from a state facility. The offenders will be asked if they’d like a kit during a pre-release medical screening.

The state received 2,255 kits from Indiana nonprofit Overdose Lifeline, Inc., at a cost of $84,000.

Naloxone is used to reverse overdose by opioids. It is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose and it blocks the toxic effects of the overdose.

“Expanding the availability of naloxone to all offenders upon release from one of our correctional facilities is one way we can ensure these individuals a smooth transition back into the community as contributing members of society, forever removed from justice-involved settings,” said Dr. Kristen Dauss, IDOC Chief Medical Officer. “Substance use disorder is a disease, and IDOC plays a critical role in connecting people to the quality treatment they need.”

Offenders who take the naloxone kits will not face punitive action or judgement, IDOC Executive Director of Transitional Healthcare Christine Daniel said.

“We want to make naloxone available to anyone who needs it without any barriers,” said Daniel.

For more information about naloxone and available resources, visit the Indiana Department of Health website at optin.in.gov.