Indiana inmate accused of attacking guards, killing 1

FILE – In this April 23, 2013, file photo, the Indiana State Prison stands in Michigan City, Ind. (Don Knight/The Herald-Bulletin via AP, File)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police are investigating an alleged attack by a state prison inmate that killed a corrections officer and left a second officer seriously injured.

The agency says in a news release that the incident occurred at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

State police say 38-year-old Tymetri Campbell faces several preliminary charges including murder.

Officials say the corrections officers were attacked in a common area.

The officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead and the second was listed in serious condition.

They were not immediately identified.