Indiana infant mortality rate hits historic low, state says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s infant mortality rate fell last year to the lowest level since the state began recording those deaths more than a century ago.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that preliminary data released by the State Department of Health shows the statewide infant mortality rate fell from 6.8 per 1,000 live in 2018 births to 6.5 in 2019.

The mortality rate among Black infants fell from 13.0 to 11.0. Indiana’s infant mortality rate has historically been among the highest in the country.

But last year marked the third consecutive year that rate has fallen, and it’s the lowest it’s been since record-keeping began in 1900.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.