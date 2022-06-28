INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Hunters can soon apply for reserved hunts during a variety of seasons and properties around Indiana.

The Indiana DNR said hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts online starting Friday.

This year, DNR said, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. The reason for the change is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate, according to DNR.

Here are the opportunities:

Applications for the following hunting opportunities open July 1. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 1:

Dove Hunts : Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include the following Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs): Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Willow Slough, and Winamac.

: Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include the following Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs): Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Willow Slough, and Winamac. Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge Youth Deer Hunt: Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearm deer hunt for youth, Sept. 24-25.

Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearm deer hunt for youth, Sept. 24-25. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for squirrel and youth deer on private lands. Hunt dates and locations can be seen when applying.

Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Aug. 22. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 23:

FWA Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kingsbury, Kankakee, and LaSalle. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.

Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kingsbury, Kankakee, and LaSalle. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate. FWA Deer Hunts: Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing will host firearm season hunts.

Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing will host firearm season hunts. State Park Deer Hunts: State parks participating include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate.

State parks participating include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate. Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Deer Hunts: Properties participating include Big Oaks and Muscatatuck, each of which will draw archery, firearms, and muzzleloader deer hunts.

Properties participating include Big Oaks and Muscatatuck, each of which will draw archery, firearms, and muzzleloader deer hunts. November Gamebird Area (GBA) Hunts: Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.

Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game birds and deer on private lands.

Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Oct. 3. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 31.

December Gamebird Area (GBA) Hunts: Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.

Reserved hunts will be held on Game Bird Areas in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for rabbit on private lands.

Additional hunting opportunities:

Camp Atterbury (National Guard property) has decided not to allocate deer hunting opportunities through the Indiana DNR reservation system. For details on how to apply for hunting opportunities at Camp Atterbury, see atterbury.isportsman.net. Email questions to ng.in.inarng.mbx.hunting-program@army.mil or call 812-5261499, ext. 61375.

Hunters can apply for a reserved hunts online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Only one application per hunt is allowed.

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.