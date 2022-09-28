Indiana hunters can donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers this season.

Indiana DNR said its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provides grants to cover processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.

Here’s how it works:

Enjoy a deer hunting experience.

Harvest a deer.

Drop off the field-dressed deer at a local participating processor.

Processing fees are paid for by the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund.

The processor will create healthy venison burger to distribute to food banks.

Donated meat is distributed to soup kitchens and food pantries.

During the 2021 deer hunting seasons, Hoosier hunters donated 879 harvested deer that resulted in 45,326 pounds of venison being donated, DNR said.

For information on donating harvested deer and participating processors, visit sbf.IN.gov.