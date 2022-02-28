INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. (AP) — The Indiana House unanimously supported sanctions against Russia, just hours after the commencement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

An amendment approved Thursday to Senate Bill 388, which deals with foreign gifts and ownership of agricultural land, would block Russian-controlled businesses from acquiring property in Indiana for one year.

The bill is scheduled for a final House vote on Monday.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Dvorak of South Bend, who offered the amendment, noted that Indiana invests nearly $40 billion in public pension assets.

He says “not one cent of that money should go toward propping up Russia’s tyrannical regime.”