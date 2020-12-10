Indiana House speaker quarantining with COVID-19 infection

In this file photo taken on Monday, March 9, 2020, Speaker of the House Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks with the media after being sworn in at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Huston is trying to hold onto his suburban Indianapolis district that’s shifted away from reliably Republican as he faces his first election since March, when he took over the powerful position that controls much of the General Assembly’s action. He faces Democratic challenger Aimee Rivera Cole, who received 46% of the vote against Huston two years ago. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top lawmaker in the Indiana House has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease. The office of Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says he received the test result on Wednesday and is quarantining at home. His office says Huston hasn’t been at the Statehouse within the past week or had recent contact with other legislators or legislative staffers. The Legislature is scheduled to begin its 2021 session on Jan. 4. Huston has advocated the use of face masks but hasn’t supported requiring lawmakers to wear them at the Statehouse.

