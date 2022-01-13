Indiana House Republicans pushing ahead on tax cut plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Republicans are forging ahead with their push for broad business and individual tax cuts even with ongoing skepticism from other GOP leaders in the Statehouse.

The Republican-dominated House could vote as soon as next week on endorsing the proposal potentially cutting more than $1 billion a year in various taxes.

A House committee voted along party lines Wednesday to advance the plan after rejecting several changes that Democrats argued would do more to help struggling families.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%, along with reducing several business taxes