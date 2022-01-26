Indiana House moves bill aimed at school board meetings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators advanced a bill on Tuesday that would force public comment in school board meetings, while a separate proposal seeking to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections throughout the state was effectively abandoned.

A House bill requiring school boards to accept oral public comment at every meeting, allowing no less than three minutes per person, was approved by the full House and now heads to the Senate.

A related Republican-backed proposal that would require candidates running for school boards to identify as a Republican, Democrat or Independent did not advance from the House elections committee by the Tuesday deadline, however.