Indiana House leadership change set as session nears end

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma speaks during the opening day of the session at the Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, speaks with Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, during the opening day of the session at the Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An unusual leadership change is set to happen in the Indiana House just as this year’s legislative session is about to wrap up.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma plans to step down Monday from the position he’s held for the past 10 years after announcing in November that he wouldn’t seek reelection this year.

Republican House members are then expected to ratify their pick of Rep. Todd Huston so that he can be sworn in Monday afternoon as speaker.

Huston is from the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers and was first elected to the House in 2012.

The legislative session is set to adjourn this week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.