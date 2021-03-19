Indiana House Bill 1005: how will it affect education funding?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana House Bill 1005, currently under review, aims to expand school voucher programs for eligible students, such as creating education savings accounts or ESAs.

Under HB 1005, eligible families considered for ESAs are students with special needs, foster children, and military families. ESAs would provide a stipend of $5,000 to $7,000 that goes towards education expenses. These expenses could range from services such as tutoring and school supplies.

ESAs are only usable in private institutions, meaning that the recipient students would not be able to attend public school. ESAs would be funded through the state from the same pool of public education funds.

The author of the bill, Rep. Bob Behning (R) of Indiana House District 91, said that ESAs would allow families to seek other educational opportunities if they felt that their needs weren’t being met by public schools. “We’re all individuals and trying to find resources that best meet the needs of our children…clearly, COVID has exasperated that…that is creating an additional burden for those parents.”

The Indiana School Board Association, ISBA, raised some concerns about ESAs. Terry Spradlin, Executive Director, spearheads the opposition campaign to HB 1005 called, “ESA Is Not Ok!” Spradlin questions the allocation of public education funds into ESAs without a measurement of effectiveness, “There’s no accountability for taxpayer dollars that students will receive quality of education.”

Spradlin also said that he is concerned that the stipend would not be enough to cover the cost of tuition for private institutions, “Families [who] choose to spend it on some of those insularly educational expenses, there may not be sufficient money for the core instruction.”

Rep. Behning said that the methods of regulation of ESA funds are still underway, adding that ESAs wouldn’t be available until the 2022-2023 academic year, but that they would most likely be accessible on an app with “many safeguards around the system.”