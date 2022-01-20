Indiana House backs GOP tax cut plan that has uncertain fate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans have pushed a plan for broad cuts to Indiana’s business and individual income taxes through the state House, sending it to an uncertain fate in the GOP-dominated Senate.

House members voted 68-25 on Thursday, mostly along party lines, in favor of the proposal potentially cutting more than $1 billion a year in various taxes.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%, along with reducing several business taxes.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP Senate leaders have raised doubts about taking action on major tax cuts this year.