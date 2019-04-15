Indiana

Indiana House backs bill prohibiting online sports betting

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 05:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 05:38 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The question of whether Indiana will allow sports betting by mobile devices is still up for debate in the state Legislature.

The Indiana House voted 78-15 Monday in favor of a bill that includes limiting the legalization of sports wagering to casino sites. The state Senate previously supported permitting online sports betting, so lawmakers face a deadline later this month for reaching agreement on what to allow.

Some House members who oppose allowing sports bets by mobile devices call it a significant expansion of gambling that could lead to traditional casino games moving online.

Republican Rep. Allan Morrison of Brazil argued Monday that limiting sports betting to casinos will mean a big loss in tax revenue.

The bill would also allow new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local