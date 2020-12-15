Indiana hospitals warn COVID-19 surge could overwhelm them

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of some of Indiana’s top hospital systems is warning that facilities are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 patients — a sobering reminder that the coronavirus is still spreading quickly in the state despite the arrival of a vaccine.

With COVID-19 patient numbers hovering above 3,000 for nearly a month, Indiana hospitals are treating more than four times as many as they were in September and are worried they soon could get overwhelmed.

The Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety, which represents several central Indiana health-system systems, said Monday in a statement that “local hospitals are fast approaching crisis.”