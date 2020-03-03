Indiana hospital bill proposal rolled back amid protest

Denise Dillard, chief of advocacy for Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, is surrounded by doctors and nurses from around Indiana as she speaks during a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services performed at offices located away from a hospital’s main campus.

That action came after hundreds of doctors and nurses descended Monday on the Statehouse as Indiana hospital officials protested the payment limitations that had been added last week to a wide-ranging bill that Republican legislative leaders have touted as steps toward controlling ever-growing health care costs.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor says the billing proposal would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital cuts and lead to loss of medical services.

