INDIANAPOLIS — Congestion. Bottlenecks. Constant crashes or construction projects. There are a lot of reasons to loathe a stretch of highway; to dread every commute that forces you onto a certain route.

But do any Indiana highways rank amongst the most loathsome roads in all of America? Two, in fact, have been crowned with this dubious honor, and many Indianapolis residents drive both of these loathsome stretches of road every day.

According to a Volvo survey that questioned 3,000 drivers across the country, a stretch of Interstate 65 in Indiana is ranked among the top 100 most loathed highways in America and considered the worst highway in the Hoosier state.

Coming in at number 58th, the stretch of I-65 considered one of the most loathsome highways in America includes parts of the interstate frequently traveled by Indianapolis commuters as well as the final leg of the I-65 near Chicago.

Indianapolis drivers know well the congestion I-65 can bring throughout the city as the interstate curves its way through downtown before jutting north toward Chicago. The stretch of I-65 between Indianapolis and Chicago can often be littered with bottlenecks, lane closures and crashes as vehicles — many sporting Illinois license plates — dart between the Circle City and the Windy City in high-speed attempts to cut down the roughly three-hour commute between cities.

According to Volvo’s survey, I-65 earned its place amongst the most loathsome highways thanks to the congestion the interstate sees around Indianapolis along with being prone to delays for drivers traveling between Indy and Chicago.

But I-65 wasn’t alone in representing Indiana. Also included on the list of most loathsome highways in America was the beltway that surrounds the Circle City: I-465. Most anyone who lives in or around Indianapolis is familiar with 465’s rush hour traffic that brings certain stretches of the highway to a grinding halt — not to mention the near-constant construction projects that seem to always be limiting traffic on one side or another of the city.

I-465 landed at 78th on Volvo’s list of the top 100 most loathsome roads in America, giving Indianapolis many residents the unique honor of possibly driving on two of the most loathsome roads in the entire country every single day during their work commute.

But if Hoosiers think the moniker the “Crossroads of America” brings along a headache of traffic jams, they should consider themselves lucky. At least they don’t live in California, where the first, second and third most loathsome roads in all the United States exist.

Nearby Illinois found three of its highways included on the list at 9th (I-90/I-94), 15th (I-290) and 59th (I-55). Ohio and Michigan also made the list three times with Ohio’s highest ranking highway at 19th and Michigan’s at 49th. Kentucky tied Indiana with two appearances, though Indiana’s worst-ranked highway (I-65) was found slightly more loathsome than Kentucky’s worst-ranked highway (I-75) which came in a few spots later at 61st.