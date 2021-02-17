Indiana holds off on expanding vaccine eligibility due to winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Due to the weather that impacted the state earlier this week, Indiana will not expand the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

“More than 43 thousand appointments were impacted by the weather this week,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana Department of Health. “More than 80 clinics around the state closed due to inclement weather.” In addition, vaccine shipments were delayed.

“Because of these issues, we will keep our current eligibility at Hoosiers 65 and older,” Dr. Weaver announced.

When more vaccines have been delivered, Indiana will expand eligibility to Hoosiers age 60 and older which includes approximately 432,000 people. After that group, Hoosiers age 50 and older will become eligible incrementally based on vaccine availability.

“Remember that there are nearly 858,000 Hoosiers in their 50’s, so we will need a large influx of vaccine in order to lower eligibility to 50 and above,” Dr. Weaver added.

Additionally, residents who meet criteria for specific co-morbidities known to be more likely to lead to hospitalization or death from COVID-19 will become eligible:

Active dialysis patients

Down Syndrome

Post-solid organ transplant recipients

Sickle cell disease patients

People who are actively in treatment for cancer now or in the past three months

People with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers; lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma

Due to the weather impact, Dr. Weaver said that the state is expecting more appointments will need to be rescheduled. The state is working with clinics to reschedule appointments including adding more appointments and extra days to clinic schedules.

While Hoosiers are able to receive their second dose within 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna, a second dose received within 42 days does provide full coverage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“If a person’s second dose comes more than 42 days from the first one, the recommendation is to still go ahead and get that second dose and to not start the vaccine series over,” Dr. Weaver said.

Hoosiers are encouraged to take a picture of their vaccine card so they have it with them when for their second dose appointment. Dr. Weaver said this ensures that the individual is receiving the appropriate second dose.

To schedule an appointment, visit the website ourshot.in.gov or call the state’s 211 telephone assistance service. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.