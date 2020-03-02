Indiana hog farm opposition signs painted with obscenities

DENVER, Ind. (Kokomo Tribune) — A dispute over a large hog farm in northern Indiana is getting nasty.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that yard signs opposing the Miami County farm were removed and then returned with obscenities painted on them. Sheriff Tim Hunter says investigators don’t know who did it.

The farm in Denver will house more than 4,600 animals and create a lot of manure.

Sherri Gasaway, who lives nearby, is leading a lawsuit against the project. She and about 30 other residents have formed an opposition group.

Gasaway says, “We’re in this for the long haul.”

