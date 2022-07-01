MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana hikers are OK after they became lost in the Hoosier National Forest.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Monroe County emergency authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a Valparaiso man who said he needed help after he and his wife had gotten lost while hiking in the national forest’s Charles C. Deam Wilderness.

Indiana DNR and Monroe Fire Protection District search crews searched the area on foot, on ATVs, and on boats.

Jason Craig, 44, was found near the Grubb Ridge Trail, but he said he’d separated from his wife when he left for help when she became too exhausted to walk, DNR said.

Search crews suspended the search overnight due to “steep terrain and other hazards,” DNR said.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, crews found 36-year-old Hannah Daugherty.

Both hikers were checked out by medics and released, DNR said.