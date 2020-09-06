Indiana high schools sell football pay-per-view for revenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Several dozen Indiana high school athletic programs are turning to pay-per-view broadcasts of their football games and other fundraising efforts to help make up revenue they’ve lost due to a drop in fan attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Northern Indiana’s Mishawaka High School is charging fans $9.99 to view broadcasts of its football games.

The school is receiving 60% of the revenue from each purchase.

The broadcasts, run by Mishawaka students and faculty, had been free to watch for the past three years.

The football broadcasts are streamed on the IHSAA Champions Network.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.