Indiana high school cracks down on student vaping with fines

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (South Bend Tribune) — An Indiana high school is cracking down on students who vape.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Mishawaka High School enacted a policy this year allowing resource officers to issue tickets to students caught vaping at least twice.

Violations carry a $145 fine among other consequences.

Mann says Mishawaka officials devised a plan last summer to address the mounting number of students vaping, a practice in which nicotine is heated and inhaled through a pen-like device.

Mishawaka students received 75 out-of-school suspensions for tobacco use last school year. So far, 40 students have been suspended this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.