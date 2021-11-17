Indiana high court taking governor’s suit over emergency law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The legal fight over the increased power Indiana legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies will be going before the state Supreme Court, but not for nearly five months.

The state’s highest court issued an order Wednesday taking over a lawsuit that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed against the GOP-dominated Legislature contending that a law granting the power violates the state constitution.

A Marion County judge upheld the new law last month, ruling that the constitution gives the General Assembly the authority to determine when and for how long it will meet.

The Supreme Court’s order sets an April 7 hearing for oral arguments in the case.