INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new data dashboard showing the prevalence of monkeypox cases in the state, broken down by age group, gender, ethnicity, race and public health district.

Since mid-June, Indiana has reported 153 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox. The dashboard does not include two previously reported pediatric cases because follow-up investigations have determined those to have been false positives.

“Our goal with any dashboard is to provide accurate, up-to-date information on the status of an outbreak or important public health issue to keep Hoosiers informed,” said IDOH Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “As the monkeypox situation evolves, we continue to review cases and lab results in consultation with our federal partners to ensure our data accurately reflect the current situation. We are grateful to our laboratory, epidemiology and data teams for their continued review of cases so that we can keep Hoosiers informed about this outbreak.”

The dashboard, which is posted at monkeypox.health.in.gov, will be updated Monday through Friday by 5 p.m. to reflect cases identified as of 5 p.m. the day before. Due to small case counts in most areas of the state, cases will be broken down by public health emergency preparedness district at this time to protect patient privacy.