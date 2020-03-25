Indiana health chief warns coronavirus cases will increase

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana officials are warning that the state’s rapid jump in coronavirus illnesses is just the beginning and that obeying a new stay-at-home order is necessary.
The order from Gov. Eric Holcomb takes effect Wednesday and comes the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana grew to 365 on Tuesday, more than 12 times what state health officials reported a week earlier.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the state is in “the very early parts of this outbreak.”
Holcomb urged all residents to take seriously the stay-at-home order that runs at least through April 6.
