Indiana health chief warns coronavirus cases will increase

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana Health Commissioner, answers questions about COVID-19 infections and its impact on the state as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb listens during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana officials are warning that the state’s rapid jump in coronavirus illnesses is just the beginning and that obeying a new stay-at-home order is necessary.

The order from Gov. Eric Holcomb takes effect Wednesday and comes the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana grew to 365 on Tuesday, more than 12 times what state health officials reported a week earlier.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the state is in “the very early parts of this outbreak.”

Holcomb urged all residents to take seriously the stay-at-home order that runs at least through April 6.

