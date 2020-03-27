Indiana health chief projects state virus peak weeks away

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top health official says the state could be a month away from the peak of illnesses from the coronavirus outbreak.

That projection comes as the state reported seven more virus-related deaths to bring Indiana’s death toll to 24. Indiana has seen its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases more than double since Wednesday to 981.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Friday the projected illness peak in Indiana is expected in mid- to late April. She said that projection is based on modeling done by state agencies and how other states have seen the illness spread.

