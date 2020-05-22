Indiana health chief encourages Hoosiers to celebrate Memorial Day safely

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A highway worker performing maintenance on construction zone signs in northwest Indiana died early Friday morning after he stepped out of his truck and was hit by a semi on I-94 according to Indiana State Police. The incident took place just before 3:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 one mile east of the Burns Harbor/Porter exit ramp

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a semi fully engulfed in flames and another truck with orange traffic barrels off the highway in some trees in a ditch and a body lying in the roadway.