Indiana health chief encourages Hoosiers to celebrate Memorial Day safely

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Hoosiers should celebrate this Memorial Day but “be safe” when doing so. “Enjoy the holiday weekend, even if it looks different than last year,” Box said. Indiana is in Stage 3 of its Back on Track reopening plan. Community pools can reopen, campgrounds are reopening, and gatherings of up to 100 people are OK. “You can still have your cookout with close family members,” Box added. “If the pool is open and it’s really crowded, possibly it’s better to wait until a different day to go. But above all, be safe.”