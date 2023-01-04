INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) In 2022, more than $62 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Indiana residents according to Attorney General Todd Rokita. That figure is no where near the $700 million that remains to be claimed.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time. This can include once unclaimed property in its custody. The Unclaimed Property Division at Attorney General Rokita’s office conducts outreach efforts to locate the rightful owners or heirs.

“Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving the people of Indiana and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of its rightful owner is crucial.”

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.