INDIANAPOLIS — The Republican candidates for Indiana’s Gubernatorial race gathered Wednesday for the Dentons Legislative Conference in downtown Indianapolis. Each made their case for why they’re the top candidate, and laid out their top priorities. All candidates were given the same questions during the hour-long discussion, with Sen. Mike Braun submitting pre-recorded video responses.

All five candidates said K-12 and higher education will be a main focus if they get the job—with many vowing continued support for school choice.

“Parents need to be the main stakeholder in their own kid’s education,” Sen. Mike Braun said.

”We believe that school choice is very important & strategic,” Eric Doden said.

All candidates also agreed increasing protections for law enforcement (specifically, qualified immunity) is at the top of the list.

”For prosecutors and police officers, let’s codify qualified immunity,” Brad Chambers said.

”Law enforcement, if they’re going to be able to do their job, they have to be fully supported,” Sen. Braun said.

Another priority: lowering taxes. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch pushed her plan to remove the state’s income tax—a plan called into question by several other candidates.

”My opponents are screaming bloody murder and saying it can’t be done, but that money isn’t theirs, it’s yours,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said.

”I cannot in good faith tell you we’re going to do that without saying it’s really a gimmick,” Doden said.

”Before we start talking about any type of tax policy, we have to have a comprehensive review of what it is that we want from government,” former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said.

Another issue that had candidates split: the IEDC’s LEAP District in Boone County—with several calling for more transparency and more local control.

”The LEAP District illustrates the need for economic development change moving into the future,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said.

”The IEDC has operated as a shadow government,” Hill said.

But Brad Chambers, who previously ran the IEDC, argued the lack of a LEAP District in the past resulted in big business looking elsewhere.

”The LEAP District is an investment in playing economic offense, it’s an investment in our future,” Chambers said.

The Gubernatorial Candidate Panel was one of many sessions here at the conference. Gov. Holcomb spoke at another session sharing his goals ahead of his last legislative session. But in terms of who he plans to endorse for governor, he says he won’t even begin to think about it until next year.