Indiana governor’s lawyers push challenge to emergency law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb are deriding the state attorney general’s arguments that he can block the governor from asking the courts to stop a new law giving legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies.

Holcomb’s lawyers maintain in a new court filing that Attorney General Todd Rokita is making “absurd” arguments that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the new law is constitutional.

Holcomb has sued the Legislature, arguing the new law is unconstitutional because it gives lawmakers a new power to call themselves into a special legislative session during emergencies declared by the governor.