INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is not taking a public stance on how far the Republican-dominated Legislature should go in restricting abortions when lawmakers begin a special session in less than two weeks.

Republican legislative leaders have provided no details on whether they will push for a full abortion ban or allow exceptions, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect the woman’s life.

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday that he has been discussing the issue with lawmakers but he refused to say what provisions he wants to see in the bill.

Democrats have criticized Republicans for holding private meetings about the bill ahead of the special session starting July 25.