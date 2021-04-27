Indiana governor vetoes bill requiring ethanol warning label

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill that would require additional labeling for gas pumps in the state that distribute E15, a fuel blend that contains up to 15% ethanol in gasoline.

The new signage would have encouraged consumers to check their owner’s manual for “compatibility and warranty requirements.”

Fuel dispensers who didn’t post the statement on their pumps could have been charged with a Class A infraction, which carries up to a $10,000 fine.

Holcomb maintained that the Environmental Protection Agency already mandates all E15 pumps to have a label advising consumers of the possible implications of using the fuel in certain engines.

He wrote in his veto letter Monday that he finds the additional layer of government “unnecessary and confusing.”