Indiana governor urges caution, limited travel during storm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging Hoosiers to use caution as the state braces for a winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow and significant ice to parts of the state.

The Republican governor implored Hoosiers Wednesday to avoid travel if possible and to “use common sense” if they do venture onto the roads.

He asked them not to “over do it” when it comes to shoveling, and to check on neighbors, especially if power outages occur.

Indiana’s transportation commissioner says road crews won’t be able to pretreat roads as much as they would like due to rainfall that’s preceding the snow and ice.