Indiana governor: ‘Take a breath’ and protest peacefully

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should “take a breath and be part of the solution” when protesting to keep demonstrations from escalating into riots and looting.

Protests have turned violent and destructive in Minneapolis and later in Louisville as residents clash with police in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota earlier this week. Now-former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

During his regular briefing, Holcomb on Friday said while he respects the First Amendment right to assemble, he added: “injuring the innocent in response to an injustice is counterproductive.”

“I ask you to (protest) peacefully,” said Holcomb. “It will be heard. Simply increasing your volume does not increase the validity of your argument.”