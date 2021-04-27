Indiana governor sues Legislature over law restricting emergency powers

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the state in an address March 23, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is asking a court to block a new law passed by state legislators giving themselves more authority to intervene when the state’s chief executive declares an emergency.

Lawyers for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a Marion County court challenging the law that the Republican-dominated Legislature enacted over his veto. The lawsuit argues that the Legislature is “usurping a power given exclusively to the governor” under the state constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.

Republican legislators pushed the bill after months of criticism from some conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.

