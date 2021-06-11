Indiana Governor stopping in Evansville to talk about upcoming projects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb joined the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership in front of a crowd of about 400 people Friday. He announced the state is investing $475 million into road projects. A portion of that money is speeding up construction for the I-69 bridge project connecting Evansville to Henderson.

“Now we are talking about the literal last mile,” Governor Holcomb said the $475 million the state is pouring into road projects includes finishing the last mile and a half stretch of I-69. “What this Ohio River crossing will represent and allow is enormous.”

“The $200 million dollar commitment to the interchange that will connect 41 and I-69 to the new ohio river crossing it’s a monumental day,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. His office gifted the governor and INDOT’s commissioner with shovels for when they break ground. “I don’t know when the ground breaking is going to be, but when you come you can bring your own shovel.”

INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said Kentucky leaders are also working to get the Ohio River Crossing construction up and going.

“They will also be doing a lot of the preliminary work that needs to occur on their side of the river likely starting sometime in the spring or summer of 2022,” explained McGuinness. This is expected to drive economic growth in Southwest Indiana which is also the aim of the READI grant which is divvying up $500 million to parts of the state. This is similar to the regional cities initiative.

“They turned $42 million into $563 million. And you see the tangible. You see the outcomes,” said Governor Holcomb. Some of this money went towards the post house luxury apartments in Evansville, renovating a terminal at the airport, upgrades to Friedman Park in Warrick county, and beyond.

Construction of Indiana’s portion of the roads leading to the new bridge will start sometime in 2024. Other projects the governor announced include improving highway 231 in Dubois and Martin counties. That work is expected to begin sometime next year.

(This story was originally published June 11, 2021)