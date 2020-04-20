Indiana governor: Stay-home protests ‘not helping’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Two days after protesters gathered outside his state residence to voice displeasure for the state’s stay-home order, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said such demonstrations are “not helping.”

It was Saturday when more than 200 people protested outside the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis, upset over restrictions on Hoosiers because of the coronavirus and eager for a restart to the economy.

In his daily coronavirus response briefing Monday, Holcomb said the effort was “the exact way not to be productive,” and said it was “not helping.” The governor said he understood the eagerness to return to the “way things used to be” and said Indiana was “on the right path,” but added that the state will get there sooner if all residents stay home as ordered.

Holcomb has extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 1.