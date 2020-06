INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has moved up the next stage of the state’s reopneing plan.

Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana plan will begin Friday, Holcomb announced Wednesday. It was supposed to begin June 14.

In Stage 4, bars can open at 50 percent capacity, movie theaters can reopen, and restaurants can move to 75 percent capacity. Offices spaces can all resume operations.