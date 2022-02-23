INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signaled support for contentious proposals moving through the Legislature that would ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 girls school sports and would place restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics.

The Republican governor told reporters Wednesday that he was waiting to see the final versions of those bills, although the GOP-dominated state Senate could vote as soon as Thursday on sending the transgender sports bill to his desk to sign into law or veto.

Holcomb said he believed “boys should be playing boys sports and girls should be playing girls sports” but that he believed the Indiana High School Athletic Association was already doing an “admirable job” on the issue.