Indiana governor says vaccines ‘answer to the problem,’ no restrictions planned

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is rejecting the implementation of any statewide restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

In a briefing to discuss the process to temporarily house up to 5,000 evacuated Afghans at Indiana’s Camp Atterbury Wednesday, Holcomb was asked if he was considering statewide restrictions, and if not, at what point he would.

“I am trying to do everything I can to get people to see the answer to the problem,” Holcomb said, “and the answer to the problem is getting vaccinated. I hate that people have to learn that cold, hard fact through death and hospitalization and negative impact to ones they love after the fact.

“The answer is the vaccine, and the further we stray from that, the longer this will take.”

Holcomb is expected to issue a new executive order later Wednesday that will outline the state’s coronavirus response through the month of September. This week, Holcomb has worked with “healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge.”

(Indiana Department of Health)

(Indiana Department of Health)

Indiana’s COVID caseload has surged since mid-July to levels not seen since the height of the pandemic in the winter. Thousands of new cases are being reported daily, and there are now more than 2,000 COVID patients in Indiana hospitals.