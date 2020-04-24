Indiana governor says state won’t copy Illinois stay-home order extension

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday said the state was “focused on May 1” and said he was not contemplating an extension of the stay-home order through May, as neighboring Illinois did this week. Indiana’s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 1, when Holcomb said he plans to gradually reopen parts of the economy. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week extended his state’s stay-at-home order until June. Illinois has nearly 37,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,700 deaths. As of Friday, Indiana has recorded 13,680 coronavirus cases and 741 deaths.