Indiana governor says he won’t block IU vaccine requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he won’t block Indiana University’s plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees despite many state officials arguing against that policy.

IU said last week it was reviewing its “process for verifying the requirement” after the state attorney general issued a non-binding opinion that the policy was illegal under a new state law banning the state or local governments from requiring vaccine passports.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb told WTHR in an interview that he believed “this will work its way out” and that he didn’t plan on issuing an executive order against IU’s policy.