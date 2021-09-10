Indiana governor says Biden vaccine mandates ‘a bridge too far’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has pushed back against President Joe Biden’s sweeping new federal vaccine requirements, while still supporting vaccines.

In a statement Friday, Holcomb said it was not the job of government to mandate vaccines.

I believe the vaccine is the number one tool that will protect us and our loved ones against COVID-19. It is the tool that will end the pandemic. However, I strongly believe it’s not the state or federal government’s role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens and private businesses. This is the approach our administration has taken all along. The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far. Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff and their goals and make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open. I believe it is fundamentally a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

On Thursday, Biden announced expansive new rules designed to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. The government’s expansive new rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Biden has also signed an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

Biden also called on state governors to require vaccinations for all teachers and staff.

Holcomb’s statement was the latest in a string of reactions from local and state lawmakers and officials.

President Biden is reeling from his failures in Afghanistan, the border, and our economic recovery by desperately overstepping his authority with vaccine mandates for private businesses that violate the individual liberty this country was built on. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) September 9, 2021

