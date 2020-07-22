Indiana governor requires Hoosiers wear masks in public

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to wear masks in public.

Holcomb’s order requires all residents 8 years or older to wear masks in public spaces. Exemptions include for medical purposes, when exercising or when eating and drinking, Holcomb said.

The order begins Monday.

Anyone who does not wear a face covering in public could face a Class B misdemeanor, Holcomb said.

Holcomb said the mask mandate was the “next prudent step” the state could take in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, and 763 additional cases. All told, 58,673 Indiana residents have been known to have the novel coronavirus, and a total of 2,666 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from the virus.

The order comes the same day Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a similar mandate in that state.