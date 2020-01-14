Indiana governor poised to discuss teacher pay in speech

Watch the speech live on WANE 15 and WANE.com at 7 pm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to talk during his annual State of the State speech about a possible additional boost in school funding — just not one that would happen this year.

Holcomb is set to speak Tuesday night before a joint session of the Indiana House and Senate nearly two months after several thousand teachers attended a Statehouse rally calling for better pay.

Holcomb and others haven’t given details of the proposal, but Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says it will “free up resources” in future years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.