Indiana governor not yet backing attorney general challenger

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t yet throwing his support behind a top official of his administration in challenging the state attorney general who is awaiting the outcome from an investigation into allegations of drunkenly groping four women.

Holcomb filed paperwork Tuesday for the Republican nomination seeking a second term in the 2020 election but said afterward it was “all premature” to say whether he would endorse a challenger to embattled Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Adam Krupp formally announced last week he would resign as state revenue commissioner to challenge Hill for the attorney general nomination.

Hill is seeking reelection and has denied wrongdoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.