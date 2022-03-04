INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has yet to say whether he’ll follow his state police superintendent’s advice to oppose a push by Republican legislators to repeal the state’s requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public.

Holcomb said Thursday that he fully supports Superintendent Doug Carter even after he sharply criticized GOP lawmakers during a state Senate hearing on the proposal.

Holcomb says he stands “behind Superintendent Carter 110%.”

Lawmakers are poised to vote on the proposal ahead of next week’s expected end of this year’s legislative session.