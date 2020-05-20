Indiana governor moves up next stage of state’s reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that the state had “earned the ability” to move up its next stage of reopening.

Now, Holcomb said the state will move to Stage 3 of its “Back On Track” on Friday. The stage was supposed to begin Sunday.

In Stage 3, retail stores and malls can move to 75 percent capacity, movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity, and gyms and fitness centers can open. Campgrounds can also open, along with and playgrounds, sports courts and pools.

Bars and nightclubs must still remain closed in this stage, along with cultural, entertainment, and sports venues and schools. Those can open in Stage 4, on June 14.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced the state had 29,274 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1,716 deaths.