Indiana governor making trade trip to Persian Gulf country

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters following a grand opening ceremony at an Abbott medical device production facility in Westfield, Indiana, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is traveling to the Persian Gulf country of Qatar for what the state economic development office says is an effort to boost business relationships with the region.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to leave Monday and return to the state on Friday.

Holcomb will be joined on the trip by new state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and agency staff members.

Holcomb’s itinerary includes meetings with government and business leaders in the country’s capital of Doha and a visit with U.S. troops stationed there.